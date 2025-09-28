A'ja Wilson Calls Out Aliyah Boston for 'Special Whistle' Criticism After Fever Win

The Indiana Fever produced a 90-83 win on their home court against the Las Vegas Aces on September 28, thus evening this WNBA Semifinals series at 2-2 and sending it back to the West Coast for a winner-take-all Game 5, which will take place on September 30.

The most fascinating matchup to watch in this series is the post battle between superstars A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston. In addition to battling on the court throughout this four-game series, these two have traded words about each other when speaking to the media.

A recent example of this was when Boston was asked what the Fever can do better when guarding Wilson, when she said, "I think her getting that amount of shots, that's gonna be up to her... But I think for us, just continuing to be in her space, crowd her space. But also, we have to accept that we're professionals. Like, people are gonna hit shots, people are gonna hit tough shots. So if they hit it, take the ball out and push it out on them," when speaking with the media on September 25.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A'ja Wilson's "Special Whistle" Comment Regarding Aliyah Boston Turns Heads

Both Wilson and Boston produced great games on Sunday, as Wilson finished with 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks, and 3 assists while Boston added 24 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

While both players filled up that stat sheet, there was a major difference between one aspect of their scoring: Boston took 13 free throws while Wilson took 6.

Aliyah Boston today 🔥



• 24 points

• 11 rebounds

• 5 assists

• 2 steals

• 2 blockspic.twitter.com/WwlOXo9jyl — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) September 28, 2025

In fact, those watching the game would probably agree that Indiana got a favorable whistle during the game. And this seemed to irk Wilson and the Aces.

At one point during Sunday's postgame press conference, Wilson said, "Aliyah did say I have a special whistle, and she shot 13 [free throws] today," per an X post from @ericaf455.

When someone followed up by asking if that's true, Wilson added, "Yeah. She said it last game, I had a special whistle. Which is cool. So you just gotta play better defense, make her looks a little difficult, and kind of go from there."

A’ja post game…



“Aliyah said I have a special whistle and she shot 13 today” pic.twitter.com/gBunuGfndh — ericaf455 (playoff version) (@ericaf455) September 28, 2025

It's unclear whether Boston actually said this verbatim or if Wilson is putting some of Boston's past comments into her own words. Regardless, this is sure to catch the attention of Boston and her Fever teammates ahead of Game 5.

