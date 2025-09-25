Aliyah Boston Sends Strong Message About A'ja Wilson Defense During Fever-Aces Series

The matchup in the post between 2025 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and superstar center Aliyah Boston (specifically how Boston can defend against Wilson) in the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA Semifinals series will play a huge part in determining which of these teams wins the series and advances to the WNBA Finals.

Boston got the better of this competition during Game 1 of the series, as Wilson (who averaged 23.4 points per game in the regular season) was limited to 16 points in the Fever's road win. But Wilson rebounded with a great performance during Game 2, as she scored 25 points in 10 of 18 shooting from the field.

There has also been some interesting commentary between these two WNBA standouts over the past few days. After the first quarter of Game 1, Boston was speaking with the ESPN broadcast and said, "Honestly, just trying to kind of be annoying a little bit, because A'ja is a pretty great player. So for me, just trying to make sure my presence is felt," when asked about how she's trying to guard Wilson.

When A'ja Wilson was asked what stood out to her about the physicality between her and Boston during Sunday's game before Game 2, she said, “It was no different than any other time that I play Aliyah, or any other big in this league. It’s always very physical, and it’s playoffs, so they let you get away with a lot of different things.

"But that doesn't really change much of the game and our system. So we really just gotta continue to buckle in," she added.

Aliyah Boston Assesses A'ja Wilson Defensive Effort

Boston spoke with the media on September 25. And when asked if there was a difference in her defense on Wilson between Game 1 and Game 2, she said, "No, not really. I think she hit a few more shots in Game 2. But outside of that, not really," per a YouTube video from Tony East.

When asked what the Fever can do better against her, Boston added, "I think her getting that amount of shots, that's gonna be up to her... But I think for us, just continuing to be in her space, crowd her space.

"But also, we have to accept that we're professionals. Like, people are gonna hit shots, people are gonna hit tough shots. So if they hit it, take the ball out and push it out on them," she continued.

Boston's defensive effort against Wilson during Game 3 could end up deciding who wins and takes a 2-1 lead in the series.

