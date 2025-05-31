A'ja Wilson Has Perfect Reaction to Absurd Stray Shoe Deflection During Aces-Sparks
The Las Vegas Aces improved to 3-2 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after their 96-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on May 30.
There was a lot of intrigue around this game because it marked the first time Sparks star Kelsey Plum would be playing her former franchise after joining Los Angeles this past offseason. However, the Aces' defense managed to contain Plum to 17 points in 6 of 19 shooting from the field.
The game's brightest star was reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who finished the win with 35 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. However, the best defense played all night came from one of Wilson's errant Nike A'One shoes.
At one point in the second quarter, the Aces were on offense when Wilson's left foot was accidentally stepped on by a Sparks player, causing her shoe to come off her foot. After a missed shot, Sparks star Dearica Hamby grabbed the rebound and began dribbling up the court — only for her to dribble the ball off of Wilson's stray shoe, causing it to go out of bounds and giving possession back to the Aces.
Wilson was asked about this moment after the game and offered the perfect response.
"I mean, what can I say? The A'One gonna be the A'One," Wilson said with a laugh, per the Aces' YouTube account. "Even when you're not in the shoe, it's making plays! But I don't know, I just lost my shoe... and I'm happy it did that.
"Did that count as a steal for me? It should!" Wilson added while looking at the score sheet.
It's hard to imagine better organic marketing than this for Wilson's signature shoe.