A'ja Wilson Teases Imminent Nike Signature Shoe Reveal
Las Vegas Aces and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson had an extremely special Sunday, February 2.
This was because she had her No. 22 jersey retired by the South Carolina Gamecocks, where she spent four years, won a National Player of the Year Award, was a three-time SEC Player of the Year honoree, and won a 2018 National Championship.
There's no doubt that Wilson deserved to have her number immortalized by her alma mater. And while the biggest story to stem from her retirement ceremony was that she appeared to "hard launch" her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo while speaking, every aspect of the event was heartwarming.
And the excitement didn't stop on Sunday for Wilson. On the evening of February 3, she made an X post that appeared to be her unveiling her signature Nike shoe for the first time, which has long been in the works.
The video shows Wilson's reaction to the shoe (which is never shown on camera), then her getting emotional while she's also heard saying, "Nah, this is tough."
She then says, "Thank you guys. This is amazing."
The video (which is captioned "one time for the sneak 👟😏") ends with the screen flashing "check back tomorrow".
Therefore, all indications are that Wilson's first signature shoe with Nike will be unveiled for the world to see on February 4.
It remains to be seen when these shoes will be for sale. But fans can now definitely begin to get excited, as one would imagine the first version of her shoe will be released at some point in 2025.