A'ja Wilson Stuns Elated North Carolina Team With Viral Surprise Postgame Appearance
The No. 17 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team improved to 14-2 in the 2024-25 NCAA season after defeating the Miami Hurricanes by a score of 69-60 on Sunday.
Despite this big win, UNC seemed much more excited by what happened to them after the game ended: getting a surprise visit from 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
The UNC women's basketball team's X account posted a video of Wilson entering their team's locker room after the game and saying, "Good win guys!"
This prompted the Tar Heels team to erupt in shrieks of excitement for a while before a laughing Wilson tried to calm them all down.
The aforementioned X post (which is captioned, "Royalty in the House 👑") has nearly 550,000 views in less than 24 hours, as fans are having a laugh at how stunned and elated the UNC team is to see Wilson giving them their flowers.
Among those who've interacted with the video is Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart, who replied to it and wrote, "A boss, a champion, an industry changer. All of that, with such a good heart.
Thanks for coming by @_ajawilson22".
It's unknown what Wilson was doing in Miami (although we may have some ideas), but the NCAA WBB March Madness X account also posted a video of Wilson at the game, where she said, "Wassup y'all, A'ja Wilson here. Here at the game, just a good game! We've got a ranked opponent here, so yeah. I'm loving some good basketball over here."
Perhaps the Tar Heels team pretended to not notice that Wilson was wearing Miami Hurricanes colors.