A'ja Wilson Approves of Flattering Bam Adebayo Heart-Hands Depiction
One of the basketball world's most endearing and compelling off-court stories over these past few months has been the suspected relationship between Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.
Given the public appearances they've had together and the cheeky social media exchanges they've made, fans are convinced that the two are more than merely friends. However, since neither Wilson nor Adebayo has made their suspected relationship official, fans are forced to be content with consuming the crumbs of anything regarding the two superstars.
And an October 21 X post from Bleacher Report left a crumb of its own through a graphic depicting the NBA's 20 best players with the caption, "The 20 best NBA players from Chuck, Shaq and Kenny.
"18 Easter eggs in this... drop the ones you see 👀".
It didn't take fans long to notice Adebayo's cartoon on the right hand side, wearing a Wilson Aces jersey and holding heart hands over her #22.
While Wilson and Adebayo haven't had any social media exchanges go viral over the past few weeks, the Aces star couldn't help but react to this one with a gif that appears to convey her flattery.
Wilson hadn't posted on her X account in nearly a month before breaking her silence to respond to this graphic.
Now all fans can do is wait and see whether Adebayo musters up a response. And given they've waited all this time to see whether Wilson and Adebayo will make their rumored relationship official, they can surely do so a little bit longer.