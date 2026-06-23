Chennedy Carter Makes Feelings Clear About Desire to Return to Aces Lineup

While Las Vegas Aces guard Chennedy Carter has been ruled out for her team's June 23 contest against the New York Liberty with an illness, she conveyed her eagerness to return to the Aces' lineup with a post to her Threads account on June 22.

A Threads fan account wrote, "Chennedy will not be available for tomorrow’s game against New York. Make no mistake, she wants to be back playing with and helping the team. When she has medical clearance and is able to return it will be shared here and on the injury report. Just wish her well and give her grace. 🥹🫶🏽".

Carter then responded to this, writing, "and do ! but soon we gone turn it back up ! 🏁".

Chennedy Carter is clearly keen to return to the Aces' lineup (she has already been ruled out for tonight's game against the Liberty) pic.twitter.com/pyKHMipyLx — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) June 23, 2026

It will be good for Aces fans to see Carter's eagerness to return, because her prolonged absence from the team has lent itself to speculation about why she has been sidelined, and whether it has anything to do with her role on Becky Hammon's roster.

Carter hasn't played in a game since June 13, and only played 8 minutes in that game. She also played 8 minutes on June 11, but hadn't played in nearly two weeks before that because of an injury.

At the end of May, Carter made several social media posts that suggested frustration with her role on the Aces, including her writing, "not to mention i made [Azzi's] ankle touch the ground but yall can hollar at me when my leash is off too. it’s completely unfair even though statistically wise its not even close".

Carter referring to her "leash", seemed to hint that she feels like she's not allowed to reach her full potential on the Aces roster. This is why her June 22 social media message was good to see, as it reiterated that Carter's absence is purely because she's sick, and that she's champing at the bit to help her team on the court as soon as she's capable of doing so.

Becky Hammon Provides Chennedy Carter Injury Return Update

Aces head coach Becky Hammon was asked about Carter's availability after the Aces' June 21 game against the Golden State Valkyries and said, “I have to check in with her. I think she might be ready to go. We’ll see how she’s feeling.”

While Carter isn't active for Tuesday's game against New York, it seems like there's a good chance she'll make her return against the Dallas Wings on June 25.