Aces Player Instigates Turmoil Between A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart Amid WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA's most dominant players over the past half-decade have been Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.
These two superstars have won five WNBA MVP trophies between them (three for Wilson and two for Stewart), all of which have come in the past seven seasons. Plus, Wilson's Aces have won two consecutive WNBA championships; the latter of which came against Stewart's Liberty.
Despite this competitive rivalry, the two WNBA icons appear to have a solid relationship with one another. They shared the court as part of Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics and could be seen embracing and laughing together multiple times during that Paris trip.
However, another Aces player seems to be (playfully) suggesting that not all is well between Wilson and Stewart.
Aces guard Sydney Colson — who's notorious for having no filter — posted a TikTok on Monday night that displayed recent Instagram notes from both Wilson and Stewart. Wilson wrote, "#️⃣s 🎨 a clear 🖼️" (which likely means 'numbers paint a clear picture'), and Stewart wrote, "only #️⃣ that matters is 🥇" ('the only number that matters is first place').
"Well, well, well, what do we have here?" Colson said in the TikTok. "I don't know if y'all can see this, but it look like A'ja and [Stewart] are throwing subs on IG notes. See, I knew all the Olympic lovey-dovey... see, this is why I always trust my gut.
"A'ja posting, talking about 'Oh, what a group, what a group.' Girl, fake. All that was fake. What do y'all think? I just know the playoffs are about to be interesting for sure," Colson concluded.
To be clear, Colson is most likely just joking, and the seemingly related posts between Wilson and Stewart was either a coincidence or them lightheartedly trolling each other. Regardless, you've got to love Colson for stirring the pot.