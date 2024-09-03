Aces Player Pokes Fun at Team's Struggles in Front of A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson does not find her team's struggles this season funny.
While the Aces have a respectable 20-12 record this season, they've already lost twice as many games as they did during the 2023 regular season, and there are still eight games left to play.
Wilson was quoted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal saying that she doesn't, "feel like I deserve to put on clothes," while the Aces are playing poorly; hence why she has been wearing a plain white t-shirt to games.
However, this didn't stop Wilson's Aces teammate Sydney Colson from dropping a few self-deprecating bars about their team over the weekend.
The popular television series "Wild 'N Out" is currently doing a live tour, and their first stop was in Las Vegas. Colson was a team captain for one of the tour's teams. In the show's closing act, Colson brought Aces players A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Grey, Alysha Clark, and others onto the stage.
With Wilson looking on from a few feet away, Colson rapped, "This is my team, we the Las Vegas Aces. But if we keep losing games, we gonna be in last place!"
"Let's get it right, y'all," Colson added while looking toward Wilson and the other Aces players; some of whom were laughing at the choppy roast. But Wilson looked at Colson, put her palms up, and shrugged as if to show that she was not anticipating a stray from Colson at that moment.
While Colson was only joking and Wilson surely didn't take it to heart, the bottom line is that Las Vegas will need players to step up alongside Wilson if they have any hope of producing a three-peat this year.