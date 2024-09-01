A'ja Wilson Feels She 'Doesn't Deserve to Wear Clothes' Amid White T Craze
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson's recent pregame wardrobe choices — specifically her wearing simple white t-shirts — have attracted attention and set a clear tone about where her focus is.
Wilson's Aces squad struggled in August, producing a 3-4 record and lacking cohesion on offense. While Wilson has continued to play at an all-world level throughout the two-time defending WNBA champions' ongoing woes, she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her wearing white t-shirts is a means of self-punishment for what the Aces are going through.
“I have to want to put on clothes. Right now, where I am, I don’t feel like I deserve to put on clothes," Wilson said in an August 31 article from the Review Journal.
"Right now my main focus is just getting wins,” Wilson continued. “So if we start getting a couple wins under our belt, I might pop out and show a little something. Right now, I am digging in the bottom of my T-shirt drawer, and I’m putting on a shirt and I’m getting out.”
Wilson being a massive WNBA MVP favorite shows that she is not to blame for the Aces' sub-standard season. And her head coach Becky Hammon echoed this.
“Everything that I’ve ever asked her to do, she just goes and does it and makes it look so easy. It is not easy,” Hammon said in the Review-Journal article. “And that’s when you know you have a special player, Steph Curry, shooting 3s. He makes it look easy. That stuff is difficult that he’s doing. And I think (Wilson) is a similar, just special, generational talent.”
The Aces have been playing a bit better in recent games. Yet, with Wilson's white t-shirts becoming so notorious, she might decide to stick with them pregame from here on out.