Aces Rookie Deja Kelly Getting Waived Has Las Vegas Fans Enraged
When former Oregon Ducks guard Deja Kelly wasn't selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft, many expected her to be picked up by some team in free agency and earn a shot to make a roster in the world's best women's basketball league.
And that's exactly what happened just a few days after the draft ended, when Kelly signed a training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces.
Once she put pen to paper, it didn't take Kelly long to show that she was deserving of getting drafted. She shined through training camp, and during the Aces' May 6 WNBA preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury, Kelly dropped 15 points in just 13 minutes off the bench while also draining a midrange jumper with a few seconds remaining in the game to give her team a one-point lead.
Las Vegas ultimately held on the game, which meant Kelly's bucket was a game-winner.
Many took this shot as the final evidence that Kelly would be making the Aces' roster for the 2025 campaign. However, this was not the case, as it was revealed on Monday that Las Vegas has waived Kelly.
Fans are not happy about this, given how Kelly became a fan favorite during this training camp. One X user compared Kelly's superior preseason stats to Aces player Kierstan Bell (who has a protected contract) to express her frustration with this decision.
Another fan added, "What was the point of having deja Kelly do media day just to waive her. Like she literally saved yall a**** in the 4th quarter! She proved herself. I’m upset".
"Deja Kelly being waived is stupid bro
"She was hooping
"A team will pick her up. Honestly phoenix should call her or mystics," a third fan added.
It will be interesting to see where Kelly goes from here in her career.