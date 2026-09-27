A'ja Wilson Erases Matchup Trouble Talk in Historic Fever vs Aces Performance

Entering the Las Vegas Aces' first-round playoff series against the Indiana Fever, there was a sentiment that the Fever might present the toughest defensive test for superstar forward A'ja Wilson.

After all, Indiana has star center Aliyah Boston, who is one of the league's most physical defenders and has had some (relative) success defending Wilson in the past. Not to mention that Wilson's 39.6% field goal percentage against Indiana during the regular season was the lowest percentage she had against any team.

Wilson proved any skeptics wrong on Sunday.

Wilson had 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field to go along with a staggering 16 rebounds and 4 blocks in Game 1 against the Fever. This tied a playoff career high in both points and rebounds for the reigning WNBA MVP and was one of the most memorable performances of her already legendary career.

She became the first player ever with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 70% or better shooting in a game (regular season or playoffs) in WNBA history in the process.

The Aces dominated as a result, cruising to a blowout 102-85 victory against the Fever that puts Las Vegas up 1-0 in the best-of-three series.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A'ja Wilson Proves She's Unguardable When She's on Her Game

There's still a strong case to be made that Aliyah Boston is the toughest matchup for Wilson, given her size, skill, and physicality, plus that she can now stretch the floor.

But Wilson proved that none of that matters when she's playing at her peak—and Wilson was playing at her peak on Sunday.

In addition to her elite defensive prowess, Wilson was getting whatever she wanted on offense. Whether it was attacking the paint or pulling up for contested midrange shots, everything was working for the likely 2026 WNBA MVP.

She even drained both three-point attempts and made six of seven free throw attempts.

Frankly, it's hard to imagine any team can beat the Fever if Wilson keeps playing at this level in the postseason. Breanna Stewart put together a fantastic performance in the New York Liberty's upset against the Minnesota Lynx earlier on Sunday, but Wilson's size and paint presence has made it tough for Stewart to outshine her whenever these two match up.

The Aces haven't lost a first-round playoff series since moving to Las Vegas from San Antonio before the 2018 season. And so long as Wilson keeps playing at this level, Indiana Fever fans will not feel good about their chances in the next two games of this best-of-three series.

Las Vegas Aces fans are thankful they have the GOAT in their roster.