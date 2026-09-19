Kelsey Mitchell Hopes to Avoid ‘Scary’ A’ja Wilson Text After WNBA Scoring Record

Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell set the new WNBA single-season record for points scored in her team's 103-85 win against the Toronto Tempo on Friday night.

Mitchell (who scored 33 points) finished the contest with 1,034 points, surpassing the 1,021 points that Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson scored in 2024.

Mitchell spoke with the media after Friday night's win and was asked whether she thinks Wilson will call or text her about breaking the record.

"I don't think so," Mitchell responded, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"Who I know A'ja Wilson to be, she's the GOAT, one of the GOATs for a reason. All I can do is keep showing up. I can't control the critics; I can't control the other players; I can't control really much of nothing when I think about it. I can control me; I can control how I respond to you guys, how I treat the community, how I treat the game," Mitchell added.

"If A'ja does, hopefully it's good talk, and it's not scary." she concluded.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell was clearly joking when mentioning the potential for a "scary" A'ja Wilson chat, especially because Wilson has a reputation for being friendly and approachable.

Then again, Wilson is absolutely intimidating and arguably the most competitive player in women's basketball. Even if she would never admit it publicly, Wilson is probably not keen on the idea of someone breaking her scoring record.

Will Kelsey Mitchell Keep Her WNBA Scoring Record?

It will be fascinating to see whether Mitchell can hold on to this scoring record for the rest of this regular season. Wilson (who scored 29 points against the Seattle Storm on Thursday night) currently has 991 points this season, which puts her well behind Mitchell.

Wilson is averaging 26.1 points per game compared to Mitchell's 25.0, but Mitchell has appeared in every game while Wilson has missed time due to injury.

The Aces and the Fever both have three regular season games left, and both teams have a lot to play for in terms of playoff seeding. So fans can expect Mitchell and Wilson to receive a lot of playing time in these final few games.

In other words, it seems highly likely that Mitchell will keep her scoring record and continue to add to it as the Fever's regular season concludes.

But that record won't be Mitchell's focus. Instead, she'll be doing what she can to ensure the Fever produce an undefeated record in these final three games, potentially overtaking Wilson's Aces for the No. 3 seed heading into postseason play.