Aliyah Boston Declares Caitlin Clark Is Enough to Make Her Iowa Fan for Day
December 18 has been a day that Caitlin Clark fans have been waiting for ever since a few days after Clark's final game at the University of Iowa.
This is because just a few hours ago, it was announced that Iowa would be retiring Clark's No. 22 jersey on February 2, 2025.
Iowa had announced back on April 10 that Clark's number would eventually be getting retired, but it wasn't until today when that actual retirement date was conveyed.
There's no question that Clark is extremely deserving of this massive honor, and the 22-year-old will be receiving a ton of respect and admiration from the women's basketball world on that day.
But Clark's Fever teammate Aliyah Boston — who had her high school jersey retired last week — wasted no time showing Clark love for this honor, which she conveyed in a heartfelt Instagram story post on Wednesday.
"It's always go cocks but so happy for you sista ❤️❤️ congrats and go hawks for today 😭," Boston wrote as a caption on top of Iowa's video announcement about Clark's jersey retirement date.
X user @clrkszn screenshotted Boston's post and wrote, "THIS IS THE SWEETEST THING EVER IM GOING TO CRY".
Of course, Boston played for Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks in college, who Clark's Hawkeyes defeated in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament (only to lose to a Boston-less Gamecocks squad in the NCAA National Championship game one season later).
Even South Carolina fans might be tuning in to that Iowa Hawkeyes game on February 2.