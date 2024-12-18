NBA Coach Rick Carlisle Praises Fever's Aliyah Boston for Historic Jersey Retirement
The past week has been a busy one when it comes to Indiana Fever players getting their former jerseys retired.
On December 14, Fever forward Lexie Hull was inducted into the Wall of Fame at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Washington, which the Fever congratulated her for in an X post.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team announced that they would be putting Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey in the rafters during their game against the USC Trojans on February 2. While it was already known that Clark's jersey would be retired, that (very fitting) date was news.
And that's not all, as Fever superstar Aliyah Boston had her No. 00 jersey retired at Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts on December 15, making her the first player in school history to have her basketball jersey retired.
Boston isn't the only notable basketball alumni from Worcester, as Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also went there. And Carlisle gave Boston her flowers over the jersey retirement when speaking with the media on Wednesday.
"Aliyah Boston's jersey was retired at Worcester Academy, which is one of my alma mater's," Carlisle said, per an X post from the Pacers. "Her's is the first-ever jersey retirement at that school. That school has a very rich history, and so she's very, very deserving of that. And congratulations to her on that."
It's cool to see these three Fever standouts get honored by their former teams. Now fans can hope that by the time Clark, Boston, and Hull's respective careers are over, they'll have done enough to get their jerseys retired by the Fever.