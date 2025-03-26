Women's Fastbreak On SI

Aliyah Boston Defends USC Opponent from Fan Criticism Over JuJu Watkins ACL Injury

Fever superstar Aliyah Boston called out one fan for furthering a narrative that a Mississippi State player caused JuJu Watkins' ACL tear.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

During a second-round game of the NCAA Tournament on March 24, USC Trojans sophomore star JuJu Watkins injured her knee while driving to the basket. Right before going up for a layup, Watkins' right knee seemed to buckle with two defenders on her, sending her to the ground. She immediately began grabbing her knee and wincing in pain, and ultimately had to be carried off the court.

After the game ended, news broke that Watkins had suffered a torn ACL, ending her season and likely forcing her to miss much of the 2025-26 campaign.

While most of the women's basketball community has rallied around Watkins, some more bitter fans have tried to start a narrative that the Mississippi State players who were guarding Watkins on the play are somehow responsible for what happened.

These comments prompted Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell to refute this fan criticism when speaking with the media after the game.

But that hasn't stopped some fans, as one X user posted a slow-motion video of Watkins' injury on March 25 with the caption, "I’m not saying this was intentional or not but what I will say is Ju’s knee did not buckle until the Mississippi State player cut off her path and made contact with her causing her to be off balance. May not have been intentional but it definitely was a dirty play… period."

This prompted a response from Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston on Wednesday morning, who commented on the post and wrote, "I’m usually quiet on Twitter but please don’t start this narrative. What happened to Juju is awful and injuries suck but you don’t know how the opposing player is feeling right now and a comment like this only makes her feel worse than she possibly does. So please stop".

Major props to Boston (who sent prayers Watkins' way right after the injury occurred) for quelling this ridiculous fan narrative.

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

