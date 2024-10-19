Aliyah Boston Gives Cryptic Four-Word Message About Playing in Unrivaled
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston was a massive part of her team's huge improvement this season.
The chemistry and camaraderie that Boston built with rookie superstar Caitlin Clark in 2024 turned the Fever into one of the WNBA's most lethal offenses. It also proved that the Fever nailed their decision to select Boston and Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA Draft, respectively — not that either choice was controversial.
We already know that Boston has been in the lab this offseason, working to hone her three-point shot to become even more effective on the offensive end.
However, we don't know whether Boston will spend her winter playing in the new Unrivaled Women's Basketball League, which was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is set to feature many of the WNBA's best players, and will start in January.
Unrivaled has announced 26 names of its 30-player 2025 season roster and Boston — nor any other Fever player — has not been named yet. So fans have been curious about whether she'll be taking part.
And Boston's cryptic response to this exact question during an Instagram live on Friday didn't help make matters clearer.
"Will you play Unrivaled? That's a great question," Boston said, per X user @Krysta____.
If one wanted to read too far into things, the friend Boston was sitting next to seemed to shake her head upon uttering, "Unrivaled" right before Boston's response.
It seems fans will have to wait until the Unrivaled roster is announced in full before knowing whether Boston will be on board.