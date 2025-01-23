Aliyah Boston Praises 'Second Mom' Dawn Staley for Confidence Boost at South Carolina
Despite being only 23 years old, Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston has blossomed into one of the most talented forwards in the entire WNBA and appears to have an extraordinary career ahead of her.
Of course, South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has played a huge role in her development. Boston spent four seasons under Staley and was a huge part of their 2022 NCAA National Championship-winning team.
Staley's hard work building a perennial National Championship contending program and molding some of the sport's best players recently earned her a record-breaking contract extension.
Boston made an appearance on a January 21 episode of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams. And at one point, the Fever star (who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft) spoke about Staley's impact on her in the wake of this contract.
"First and foremost, it is so deserving for Coach Staley," Boston said of the contract extension. "No one else deserves to have that type of recognition, because she is just so amazing. I feel like I've said this so many times, that Coach Staley is like a second mom to me."
Boston then relayed a story about Staley telling her to use her voice her freshman year and discussed the potential of being a captain and leader for the Gamecocks.
While she seemingly felt unsure of whether she was ready for this, Boston then added, "It just goes to show the confidence that she instills in you from such a young age. Like, she is not waiting for senior year or junior year... she's like I know you have the voice, I know you have the confidence. You just have to be able to step into that role and embrace it."
Boston soon became a leader for South Carolina after that, and has carried those leadership traits over to the Indiana Fever.