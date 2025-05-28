Alyssa Thomas Yanks Angel Reese's Jersey Out After Physical Screen
WNBA star forwards Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas have quite an interesting history with each other.
This started almost exactly one year ago, when Reese was still a rookie on the Chicago Sky and Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun. At one point in this May 25, 2024, Sky vs. Sun contest, Reese and Thomas were jockeying for position while going for a rebound.
Thomas then wrapped her arm around Reese's neck while she was in the air and thrust backwards, so that Reese's legs came out from under her and landed hard on the floor, with the brunt of the impact being straight on her back.
Thomas was ultimately ejected for this choke-slam and was criticized among fans for procuring a dirty play on Angel.
And the May 27, 2025, matchup between Reese and Thomas suggests that Angel did not forget about Thomas doing this.
At one point when the Sky were playing the Phoenix Mercury (who Thomas now plays for) on Tuesday, Thomas was playing defense when Reese came up to set a very physical screen on her. Reese seemed to put a little more shoulder than normal into the screen, which sent Thomas to the ground.
And while she was headed down, Thomas grabbed at Angel's jersey and yanked at it, as if in an attempt to bring Reese down to the ground with her.
Ultimately, Thomas was called for the foul, and Reese could be seen walking around the court with a smile on her face, as if to suggest that she had finally gotten her long-awaited revenge.