Angel Reese Absence From Unrivaled Final Roster Reveal Raises Eyebrows

Given how successful the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's first season was earlier this year, there has been a lot of excitement about how Unrivaled was going to continue to build upon this success in 2026.

Perhaps the most obvious way that the league could continue gaining interest and attention is by improving its league roster. While most of the world's best women's basketball players competed in Unrivaled in 2025, several notable names (including Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Kelsey Plum) didn't play in the league.

There was hope that these three players could be enticed to join Unrivaled in 2026 after seeing how well it went in 2025. However, Unrivaled's final three formerly vacant roster spots were filled on October 30, which means that the league's full roster has been revealed.

Of Clark, Wilson, and Plum, only Plum is playing in Unrivaled this upcoming season. But one big addition to the roster is Paige Bueckers, who is fresh off winning the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award with the Dallas Wings.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, it has been known for months that Plum and Bueckers would be in Unrivaled, and Clark and Wilson not playing also isn't news. The big takeaway from Thursday's final Unrivaled roster reveal is that another WNBA superstar who was a key piece of the 2025 season is not playing.

Angel Reese Not Playing in Unrivaled Turns Heads

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese isn't playing in Unrivaled this season. There has been speculation that Reese was going to sit this season out, despite doing well in the league last year.

And when Unrivaled (which takes place in Miami, Florida) revealed that they were leaving several roster spots open for players they were still negotiating with earlier this month, many took this to mean they were trying to find a way to convince Reese to compete.

Full 2026 Unrivaled roster:



Alyssa Thomas

Rickea Jackson

Satou Sabally

Paige Bueckers

Saniya Rivers

Erica Wheeler

Breanna Stewart

Lexie Hull

Azura Stevens

Jackie Young

Sonia Citron

Veronica Burton

Kate Martin

Dearica Hamby

Natasha Cloud

Aaliyah Edwards

Kiki Iriafen

Monique… — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 30, 2025

Alas, if that was the case, it clearly didn't end up with the 23-year-old forward changing her mind. There's no question that this is a tough blow for Unrivaled, especially since arguably the league's other two most popular players (Clark and Wilson) won't be taking their talents to South Beach, either.

Also of note is that New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu (who was a relatively late addition last year) is also not playing in Unrivaled in 2026.

Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese are not on Unrivaled's initial roster of athletes for its second season 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ka5YvuscMs — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 30, 2025

Maybe another solid Unrivaled season can convince Reese, Ionescu, Clark, and Wilson to take part once 2027 rolls around.

