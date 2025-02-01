Angel Reese Blasts Sabrina Ionescu's Defense During Unrivaled Hot Mic Moment
Week three of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league's regular season is now underway.
The first game of week three's games was between Phantom BC and Rose BC. Both of these teams have struggled to start the season, with each having entered their January 31 contest with a 1-3 record.
Phantom BC ultimately secured a 75-63 victory on Friday. However, the story of the game came from something Rose BC and Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese said on the sideline.
At one point in the game, Rose BC head coach Nola Henry was mic'd up while coaching her team during a timeout. In the middle of her speaking, Reese could clearly be heard saying, "Sabrina can't f****** guard!"
Of course, Reese is talking about Phantom BC and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.
X user @fb_playbook posted a video of Reese saying this with the caption, "We all heard Angel Reese during that timeout right hahaha".
Regardless of Reese's sentiment, Ionescu got the last laugh during Friday's game, as she finished with a game-high of 32 points on 11-18 shooting from the field (including 7-10 from three-point range) while also adding 8 assists and 9 rebounds in 19 minutes played.
There was also apparently a moment in the game when Ionescu blocked a shot of Reese (who finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds in 11 minutes played).
After this, it will be fascinating to watch these two compete against each other for the rest of this Unrivaled season and during their respective WNBA careers.
Recommended Reading:
- Angel Reese Makes Female Sports Fast Food History With Iconic McDonald's Collab
- Fever Fans See Sophie Cunningham Flourishing Alongside Caitlin Clark in Indiana
- Courtney Vandersloot Notes How Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso Influenced Sky Decision