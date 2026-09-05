Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Connection Ensures Every Team USA Player Scores

One of the most compelling storylines for Team USA heading into the FIBA World Cup was how Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese could be playing as teammates instead of competing against each other as rivals.

Regardless of how they feel about each other, nobody can deny that Clark and Reese's respective skill sets on the court complement each other. And this manifested hilariously during Team USA's World Cup group-stage win against China on Friday.

Team USA's "Young and Turnt" roster closed the game out on Friday. This roster includes the team's young stars, including Clark, Reese, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Reese was defending one of China's guards on the perimeter. The player pulled up for a three, which Reese blocked.

Reese then retrieved the ball and immediately hurled it behind her back without looking at Clark, who was streaking down the court. Clark then got the ball, dribbled several times, then found a cutting Citron on a gorgeous pass, who made a layup.

This shit so beautiful pic.twitter.com/TiZFiyoKI0 — Vino (@ATL5reese) September 4, 2026

While this was a great sequence from these three players, it would have otherwise been somewhat unremarkable.

But it wasn't because every player on Team USA's roster, aside from Citron, had scored at that point. Therefore, this was Clark and Reese's way of ensuring every one of their teammates finished the game with something on their stat line.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's On-Court Chemistry Can't Be Denied

Perhaps Reese was only comfortable making that no-look pass to Clark behind her back because USA was already winning by 30 points. Or perhaps she already feels comfortable enough to make that pass to Clark because of how well they pair on the court together.

Clark's elite vision and extraordinary passing create scoring opportunities for Reese, while Reese's rebounding and screening create opportunities for Clark. But in this instance, it was both Clark's and Reese's passing that created the one scoring opportunity that Citron was able to capitalize on during the game.

Clark and Reese don't need to be best friends, and recent activity in WNBA games suggests there might still be some vitriol harbored between them. But they're clearly able to keep their relationship professional when they're both representing their country.

Regardless, it's fun to see these two playing with each other and creating moments like the sequence with Citron on Friday. And fans can expect plenty more moments during the rest of Clark and Reese's Team USA tenures.