Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese USA Basketball Pairing Has Clear On-Court Upside

Since Team USA is most likely going to dominate the competition throughout the FIBA World Cup, many of the most compelling storylines heading into the tournament have nothing to do with final scores and standings.

Perhaps the most compelling of all is getting to see how Team USA's roster plays with each other. And the most intriguing pairing of all is that of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, given their rich history as competitors.

While Clark and Reese might not be the best of friends, they can certainly complement each other on the court. This is especially true regarding how Clark can get the best out of Reese, but there are also ways in which Reese can optimize Clark's Team USA production as well.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese touch hands before a WNBA game. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

How Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Can Help Each Other With Team USA

Clark has the extraordinary ability to find and deliver the ball to her teammates. This creates easy baskets, especially for post players, who then just have to secure the ball and put it in the hoop. Reese has been the recipient of these passes from Clark during the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament and in past All-Star games, so fans can expect the same to arrive during this upcoming tournament.

Plus, Reese is capable of running the court in transition. This is also a spot where Clark excels, as she's known to reward the bigs she plays with easy transition looks.

Reese can also help Clark. For one, she's an above-average screener, especially along the perimeter. This will help free Clark up for three-point shots, and Reese is a good enough roller to force the defense's respect, also freeing up space and an extra option for Clark.

Same shot, same spot made possible by an Angel Reese screen https://t.co/aDxRneb3rM pic.twitter.com/4dzi0HBNnB — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) March 14, 2026

Reese's strongest asset is her rebounding, especially as an offensive rebounder. This has a direct and immediate benefit to Clark and all of Team USA, given that Reese will create extra possessions for them. Fans can expect to see multiple instances of Reese securing an offensive rebound, then passing it back to Clark to restart a possession.

Clark and Reese don't necessarily need to get along to complement each other's games and help Team USA secure another tournament championship. They're both professional enough to recognize the other's elite talent, and both will want to win enough to help highlight that.

This is why any time Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are on the court together will be must-watch TV over the next few weeks.