Angel Reese Calls Out Sandy Brondello Over 'Protected Species' Remark

A comment Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello made about Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese while speaking to the referees during the Tempo and the Dream's game Friday night is going viral and hasn't escaped Angel's attention.

Microphones caught Brondello saying, "Angel, she's a protected species!" to the referees during the contest.

After the game, X user @lifewithkeerose wrote, "Calling a Black woman a species…" which went viral. Angel (who finished with 15 points and 17rebounds in 27 minutes in her team's 102-77 win) responded to it by writing, "ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello 🤡".

Angel's response makes it clear that she believes there were racial implications behind what Brondello said. Other people on social media have indicated that in Australia (where Brondello is from), calling someone a "protected species" means that the player being called the term is receiving preferential treatment from the game's referees.

Fans can do with that information what they will. Regardless of the phrase's meaning in Australia, Brondello isn't in Australia right now, and it's easy to see why Reese can take what she said out of context. Perhaps Brondello will clear the air and speak about what she said in the coming days.

Sandy Brondello's Angel Reese Praise Before Tempo-Dream Game Shows Her True Opinion

Brondello's "protected species" comment might be rubbing people the wrong way. But the former New York Liberty coach has praised Angel Reese in the past, including strong comments she made before Friday's game.

“Angel is just so crafty. Her ability to anticipate where the ball's coming in and her positioning to get offensive rebounds and putbacks is elite. That's why she's so good at what she does. I think she's improved her moves off the dribble. They put her in face-ups too, and she's attacking it," Brondello said about Reese, per an X post from Savanna Hamilton.

Coach Sandy Brondello on Angel Reese:



“Angel is just so crafty. Her ability to anticipate where the ball's coming in and her positioning to get offensive rebounds and putbacks is elite. That's why she's so good at what she does. I think she's improved her moves off the dribble.… pic.twitter.com/HqpLWs6PZX — Savanna Hamilton (@SavHamilton11) July 17, 2026

It's clear that Brondello thinks very highly of Reese as a player. And she has earned the praise of many of her former players in the past, many of whom are Black.

Again, fans can glean any verdict they want from what Brondello said, as with Reese's reaction. It will be interesting to see how the situation continues to evolve from here. Toronto and Atlanta play each other again on August 10 in Atlanta, so it wouldn't be surprising for this situation to resurface at some point between then and now.