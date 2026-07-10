Angel Reese Nears Suspension After Technical Foul in Storm vs Dream Game

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese picked up her seventh technical foul of the 2026 season in the second quarter of her team's July 9 game against the Seattle Storm.

One aspect of the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is that once a player reaches eight technical fouls on the season, they receive a mandatory one-game suspension. After that, the player is suspended for an additional game for every two technical fouls they accrue.

Therefore, Reese (who is leading the league in technicals) is one technical foul away from getting suspended for a game. If and when she picks up that technical and serves the ensuing one-game suspension, she'll receive additional suspensions when she picks up technical foul No. 10, No. 12. and so on.

The Dream's game against the Storm on Thursday night was the 22nd of their season, marking the exact halfway point of their regular season. Therefore, if Reese keeps racking up technicals at this current rate, she would finish the WNBA regular season with 16 total.

If this were the case, Reese would have missed five games because of technical foul-related suspensions. Of course, this is just hypothetical, and Reese might not end up tallying any more technicals this season after the seventh she received against the Storm.

But it's hard to imagine she'll remain completely technical-free for the rest of this season, so she'll likely be suspended for at least one game at some point.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after a play | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese Has Been Suspended for Technical Fouls Before

If Reese were to pick up one more technical foul this season, it wouldn't be the first time she was suspended because of her technical tally.

She received a one-game suspension because she picked up eight technical fouls during her 2025 campaign with the Chicago Sky. She was the only player in the WNBA to accrue more than six technical fouls last season and, therefore, was the only player to be suspended because of her technicals.

Reese plays with a lot of emotion and competitive fire, which is a big reason why she has cultivated such a huge fan base. And this same competitive nature has driven her to become a generational rebounder and a perennial WNBA All-Star.

That being said, Reese would be wise to tone down her passion at times, especially when it's directed towards referees. The Dream (who had lost five straight games heading into Thursday) need her on the court instead of on the sidelines if they're to reach their goals this season.

Case in point, Reese scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Dream's win over the Storm Thursday.