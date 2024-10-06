Angel Reese Claps Back at Post About NFL Appearances
With her first season of professional basketball now in the rearview mirror, Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese has a lot of time on her hands.
We know that Reese is still recovering from the wrist surgery she needed after suffering a hairline fracture last month, which cut her first WNBA season short. But given that Reese won't be playing in competitive games until the new Unrivaled League begins playing in Miami in January, she has plenty of time to return to full strength.
This has allowed the 22-year-old to attend other professional sports games of late; specifically in the NFL.
Reese was seen attending the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game in Los Angeles two weekends ago. Last weekend, she was present at the Baltimore Ravens home game against the Buffalo Bills (where she received some massive praise from one of Baltimore's best players).
And this Sunday, she's attending the Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game in Chicago.
On Sunday, Bleacher Report made an X post showing Reese wearing a Ravens jersey last weekend and a Bears jersey this weekend with the caption, "Angel Reese on an NFL tour recently 🔥".
This prompted a quick reply from Reese that set the record straight about her attendance at these respective NFL games.
"i’m from baltimore but i live in chicago. this ain’t no tour sorry!" Reese responded on X in a post that already has 120,000 views in 20 minutes.
Reese seems keen to make it clear that she's not just showing up to random games across the country.