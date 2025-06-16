Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Claps Back at Rebound Trolls With Huge Business Decision

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese got the last laugh over her rebound-related haters on Monday.
Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The biggest on-court criticism that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has dealt with to this point in her professional basketball career relates to her struggles converting on layups around the basket. However, while Reese doesn't always make these close-range shots, she's fantastic at getting her own offensive rebounds after the misses.

While this rebounding knack is invaluable, Reese's haters use it to suggest that her league-leading rebounds per game marks are merely the result of her grabbing her own boards. This discourse has become so common that it has coined a term: "Mebounds" (me + rebounds), which is used when Reese rebounds her own shots.

Reese got honest about her "mebounds" stance during a June 14 TikTok post by saying, "Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate that up. Because mebounds, crebounds, keybounds, tebounds... anything that comes off the board, it's mine.

"Whoever came up with that, the trolling, I love when y'all do it, because the ideas be good," she added. "When y'all came up with mebounds — cause, statistically, all the rebounds I get aren't always just mine. They're the defenses, too, or somebody else's on my team — but when y'all came up with mebounds, y'all [ate]."

Reese then asserted that her and her agent are "gonna work with that."

While Reese didn't detail what she meant by that last part, fans found out on June 16, as Reese has filed a trademark for the term "mebounds", as has been reported on several sites.

It will be fascinating to see what (if anything) Reese does with this trademark. But the bottom line is that she seems to be getting the last laugh.

Published
