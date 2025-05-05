Angel Reese Commands Attention With Stunning Met Gala Outfit
It was reported on May 5 that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese (who turns 23 years old on Tuesday) missed her team's practice on Monday in order to attend the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.
Sky head coach Tyler Marsh showed his support of Reese's decision by saying, "She communicated to her teammates that she would be [at the Met Gala], and as an organization, we're in support of everyone on and off the court. It's a great experience, a great opportunity for her, and we're in support of it."
Reese has become one of the WNBA's biggest fashion icons since entering the league in 2024. And given that the Met Gala is a fashion-forward event, it was expected that Reese would produce an outfit that would turn heads.
And Reese did her thing once again, as videos and photos are surfacing showing Reese entering the Met Gala, wearing a black and white outfit that can only be described as iconic.
The theme is this year's Met Gala is, according to USA Today, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which the institute describes as a 'cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years through the concept of dandyism.'"
Reese isn't the only WNBA standout to be attending the legendary event, as several members of the reigning champion New York Liberty (Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones) are also present.
Props to all of these women for representing women's basketball on a massive stage — and looking great while doing so.