Angel Reese Conveys Clear Criticism of Chicago Sky Coach Teresa Weatherspoon
Despite the high expectations that the Chicago Sky had heading into the 2024 WNBA regular season — especially after adding rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft — Chicago actually regressed this year, as it pertains to their regular season record.
This can be attributed to a few different things. The Sky dealt with prolonged injuries and illnesses from their three best players (Cardoso, Reese, and guard Chennedy Carter) at various points, traded away their best wing player Marina Mabrey midseason, and dealt with a lot of criticism from fans (which appeared to have affected their locker room).
Not to mention that Chicago had a first-year head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon. After earning mostly rave reviews from fans and players early on in the year, Weatherspoon received a lot of criticism for her Sky squad unraveling after the Olympics break; especially when it came to how she allocated playing time during games.
Yet, Angel Reese offered a different criticism for her head coach during her Tuesday exit meeting.
"I told coach Spoon, I said, 'You were too nice this year,'" Reese said about her head coach, per Chicago State of Mind Sports. "[Next year] I know she's going to be, not meaner, but I think she's going to be more stern on things."
Reese made it clear earlier in her interview that she loves Weatherspoon as a coach, and is so grateful to be playing for her in Chicago (which is the same sentiment she has shared all season long).
It was evident all season long that Weatherspoon was beloved by all of her Sky players. But given how Chicago's season finished, the question becomes whether that love-first relationship was beneficial for the franchise.