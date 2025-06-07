Angel Reese Conveys 'Connection' With Allen Iverson
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese signed a brand deal with Reebok in 2024, in what was one of the first signings Reebok made to help revitalize their basketball line. Bringing Reese on board came a short while after the apparel brand appointed Shaquille O'Neal as president and Allen Iverson as vice president of its basketball division.
Reese's great relationship with Shaq has already been made apparent. And through a June 4 article from People, Iverson made his praise of Reese apparent by saying, "I love everything about her. I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too."
Reese spoke with Chicago Sports State of Mind ahead of her team's June 7 showdown against the Indiana Fever. And at one point, she got honest about her relationship with Iverson.
"I haven't watched [the Iverson interview] yet. I haven't had time to watch it yet. I kind of saw a couple of things that he said, but obviously me and Allen Iverson have had a great connection," Reese said. "Obviously, building with the Reebok brand. And obviously, I talked to Shaq yesterday, and just continuing to build up the brand."
Reese then added that the recent PE shoes she received from Reebok aren't her signature shoes, which will be coming soon.
There's a ton of excitement to see what Reese cooks up with this upcoming Reebok signature shoe, especially under the guidance of Shaq and Iverson.