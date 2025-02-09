Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Cuts Patrick Mahomes in NFL Quarterback Question Game Before Super Bowl

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese might have given Patrick Mahomes added motivation for Super Bowl LIX.

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese touted her abilities as a team's GM during her exit interview after her rookie season.

"Being able to have some more veteran leadership, being able to have more voices, I think that's going to be something I'm really looking for... And obviously, to do what I can, cause I'm a good GM a little bit, on the low." Reese said on what she wants the Sky to do this offseason.

Reese was then asked whether she's in the ear of Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca.

"Of course," she responded before adding, "Nah, I'm not in his ear. Obviously, players reach out and say they would love to play with me, so I just let him know and he does what he wants with it."

It sounds like Reese is eager to test her GM abilities. And she comically got an opportunity for another sport when she was interviewed by NFL quarterback Jameis Winston in advance of Super Bowl LIX.

Reese (who is currently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl) played a game of "Start, Bench, Cut" with Winston. This means that out of the three players Winston listed, she'd need to choose one to start on her hypothetical team, one to bench, and one to cut.

The three players Winston named were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and himself.

"I'm going for Jalen Hurts. I'm starting him," Reese said, per an X post from NFL on Fox. "I might gotta bench Jameis Winston. And then I'm gonna... cut and then re-sign [Mahomes]. You know they be waiving and re-signing?"

Reese then added, "Chicago Sky, they know. I'm a GM."

As if Mahomes needed any more incentive to win his third consecutive Super Bowl on February 9, now he has this take from Reese at his disposal.

