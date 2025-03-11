Angel Reese Exits Unrivaled Game With Wrist Injury, Coach Doesn't Give Update
Women's basketball fans will remember that Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese suffered a hairline fracture in her wrist during September of her rookie WNBA season, which required her to get surgery and forced her to miss the final month or so of the Sky's regular season.
While Reese made it clear after her surgery that she would be healed enough to be back at full strength by the time the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league began in January, her massive fanbase was always going to keep an eye on that wrist throughout these offseason months.
And these fans' worst nightmares seemed to have come true during Reese's Rose BC game on Monday, as the 22-year-old left the game in the third quarter after hurting her wrist.
While it didn't seem like the injury occurred on an exact play, a video of Reese walking to the locker room with a towel over her head and clutching her wrist is currently going viral on social media.
After the game (which was the final regular season game for Rose BC, who won 74-46), Reese's head coach Nola Henry was asked whether there was any update on the former LSU Tigers star.
"No update on Angel, but hopefully, we'll have one soon. sending her our best wishes," Henry responded, per an X post from Moreau Sports Media Production Co.
Hopefully there will be an update to come in the coming days and that Reese's early exit from the game was more precautionary than anything else.