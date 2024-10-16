Angel Reese Flexes Brand Status With Victoria's Secret Show Fit
The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back underway on Tuesday for the first time since 2018.
Per usual, the iconic fashion show (which takes in New York City) drew a plethora of superstars. Among them was Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.
Reese showed up in a classy, elegant red dress that has caught a lot of attention (and praise) over social media.
Reese has been at the center of criticism about her offseason activity over the past couple of days. For one, media mogul Joe Budden made waves when saying, "I've seen Angel Reese wildin' out, I don't know if I've seen her on Wild N' Out. Angel Reese won't sit her f****** a** down... She won't go sit down somewhere for a second," in a recent podcast episode.
And an X user went viral on October 12 for writing, "Angel Reese acting like a girl with a nice body that don’t know what to do with it. These outfits cheapen her brand. Like she went on some other show and the outfit was so cheap and stupid. Like girl get it together man."
Reese seemed to see this disparaging X post about her and appeared to send a clear X post addressing it during the Victoria's Secret Show on Tuesday, writing, "i thought the brand was “cheapened”…. CRY ABOUT IT."
The 22-year-old is clearly not sitting idly by and letting people slander her name without any response.
Nobody can deny that regardless of how fans feel about Reese's comings and goings, her brand value is continuing to skyrocket.