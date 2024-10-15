Joe Budden Wants Angel Reese to Follow Caitlin Clark's Public Blueprint
The WNBA's arguable two biggest superstars appear to be taking vastly different approaches to their first offseason playing professional basketball.
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is undoubtedly out and about. Since the Sky's season ended, the 22-year-old has attended four NFL football games in three different cities, made waves while appearing at a Wild N' Out show in Chicago, and seems to be causing fresh controversy with each new episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.
Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, seems to be keeping it local, as her recent public appearances have been in teammate Lexie Hull's car, on the golf course, and at an Indiana Pacers preseason game.
Most fans would (and probably should) agree that both rookies are free to spend their time doing whatever they like. Joe Budden is not one of those fans.
On the most recent episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast", the media mogul lamented Reese's recent public activity when comparing it to that of Clark.
"I've seen Angel Reese wildin' out, I don't know if I've seen her on Wild N' Out," Budden said. "Angel Reese won't sit her f****** a** down... She won't go sit down somewhere for a second. There's value in it.
"This is going to sound like I'm telling women what to do," he (accurately) added. "But I ain't."
Budden then said, "Whoever [Reese] got is telling her to go pop up everywhere. That's not what Caitlin Clark's people are saying, not to make it racial... We just on some star rookie s*** now.
"All season, [Reese] keep[s] putting [her]self in the same box as Caitlin Clark, but there's more than basketball," he said.
Budden has been critical of Reese when comparing her to Clark in the past.