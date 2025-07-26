Angel Reese Gets Clear About What WNBA Peers Deserve in CBA Negotiations

Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese made waves with her comments about the ongoing CBA negotiations between the league and its players last week when speaking with the media before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

"It's bigger than me... we are all here to fight for the same thing, and what we deserve. We're not gonna stop until we get exactly what we want. And yesterday's meeting really woke me up to the eyes of, we aren't getting what we deserve. And knowing that for a long time... the numbers they were giving us, I'm like, 'Wow, I didn't know all this stuff,'" Reese said.

"Now being able to be informed, knowing that I can be more vocal, because I do know more," she continued. "So I'm really happy to be a part of that meeting yesterday, because it woke me up to a lot of things that I didn't know was going on."

Angel Reese with a strong statement about WNBA CBA negotiations pic.twitter.com/GutWQHxWZo — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 18, 2025

Angel Reese Expands on What Players 'Deserve' in CBA Negotiations

Reese has indeed been more vocal since sharing this sentiment. This was proven by a sit-down interview she did with ESPN's Elle Duncan, which was posted on the NBA on ESPN X account on July 25.

When Duncan asked what the "non-negotiable" was in her mind for the next CBA deal, Reese said, "Team revenue. The revenue shares, that's really important for us. We deserve it."

Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

She then added, "I know we're gonna do whatever it takes to get what we deserve. I'm just gonna continue to educate myself on what's going on, and staying involved. I know my voice, I know my platform, and I know when I speak, people are listening.

"Not that I need the money, but it's for everybody else. It's the people that are coming behind me, it's the people that have already played before me. So that's why I'm gonna continue to speak," she concluded.

"I know we're not letting up. I know we're going to do whatever it takes to get what we deserve."



Angel Reese sits down with @elleduncanESPN to share her none negotiable regarding the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement ✍️ pic.twitter.com/5jzKPC5J8J — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 25, 2025

Star players like Reese continuing to keep this issue top of mind when the camera is on them will only add pressure to the WNBA to produce a satisfactory CBA deal.

Recommended Reading: