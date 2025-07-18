Angel Reese Sends Strong Message About WNBA CBA Negotiations

On July 17, a crucial meeting between the WNBA and the WNBPA (the league's players association) took place in Indianapolis, Indiana, regarding the ongoing negotiations about the league's next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which will shape the future of women's basketball.

While nobody has discussed specifics about what went down at that meeting, several players who were present have spoken out about their reaction to what occurred. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was one of these, as she sent a strong message about the meeting during a July 18 All-Star media scrum.

"Yesterday was my first meeting in person, and being able to have an opportunity to sit face-to-face with the league. I think it was very important to have all those players there, more than 40, and just being able to see our faces. Because we are about business," Reese said of the meeting, per an X post from Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI.

"It's bigger than me... we are all here to fight for the same thing, and what we deserve," she added. "We're not gonna stop until we get exactly what we want. And yesterday's meeting really woke me up to the eyes of, we aren't getting what we deserve. And knowing that for a long time... the numbers they were giving us, I'm like, 'Wow, I didn't know all this stuff.'

"Now being able to be informed, knowing that I can be more vocal, because I do know more," Reese continued. "So I'm really happy to be a part of that meeting yesterday, because it woke me up to a lot of things that I didn't know was going on."

Angel Reese with a strong statement about WNBA CBA negotiations pic.twitter.com/GutWQHxWZo — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 18, 2025

There's still clearly a lot of negotiating to be done from both sides before a CBA agreement is reached.

