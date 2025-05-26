Angel Reese Gets Honest About Chicago Sky's 'Tough' Winless Start
The Chicago Sky fell to 0-3 on the 2025 WNBA regular season on Sunday after they were defeated by the Los Angeles Sparks by a score of 91-78.
While this defeat wasn't nearly as bad as the past two games (which were both brutal blowouts), all that the Sky care about at the end of the day is coming up short once again.
Star second-year forward Angel Reese bounced back from a brutal May 23 game against the New York Liberty by scoring 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, to go along with 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.
Reese spoke with the media after the game and got honest about her team's winless start to 2025.
"I think we just gotta stay together. It’s tough losing three in a row. But I think if we stay together and continue to work on the things we need to work on, I think we’ll be alright," Reese said about her team's start, per the Chicago Sky's X account.
She later added, "We’re not happy, obviously. We’re not satisfied at all. We’re hungry for a win. And I just think taking our time, day by day. We have a lot more games left, and just being able to stay poised."
The Sky have several good opportunities for wins in the days to come, as they face the Mercury on May 27 and then have two consecutive contests against star rookie Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings (who are still seeking their first win of the season) later this week.