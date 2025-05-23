Angel Reese Goes Without a Field Goal in Sky Blowout Loss to Liberty
During a May 21 live stream with Amazon, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese expressed how eager she was to turn the page from the team's 93-58 loss to the Indiana Fever on May 17 when the Sky faced the New York Liberty at home on May 22.
"Luckily, you always have another game," Reese said. "And we have 43 more games, and I am super excited to play tomorrow back in front of our home crowd. The last time we played in front of my home crowd was my birthday, and we won. Which was so fun. So I'm excited to play again tomorrow in front of our home crowd... So it's going to be super exciting. And it's against New York, too. So it's going to be really fun."
Alas, this excitement didn't produce a good performance from the Sky or for Reese, as Chicago just lost to the New York Liberty by a score of 99-74.
As for Reese, she finished the game with just 2 points, going 0 for 8 from the field. Her only two points came from free throws in the fourth quarter. She did add 12 rebounds (8 of which were on the offensive end) and 3 steals, but was a -25 for the Sky on the floor, which was a team worst for the contest.
This was obviously not the home opener that Reese nor Chicago were hoping for. If there's any silver lining, their next game is against an easier opponent in the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.