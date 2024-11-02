Angel Reese Hilariously Trash Talks Aces Player After Sky Coaching Hire
One of the most compelling storylines in the early portion of this WNBA offseason is who the Chicago Sky were going to hire as their head coach.
Given the great relationship that former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon had with Angel Reese and other members of the Sky roster, the pressure was on for Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca to get this next one right.
And all indications are that he did exactly that by hiring former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh.
Not only had Marsh offered clear praise of Chicago's young core in the past, but Reese seemed to show her happiness with the decision with a one-lettered X post she had on Saturday, shortly after the news was announced.
And that wasn't the end of her posting about the Sky coaching hire, as she sent a hilarious message to beloved Aces player Sydney Colson after a series of Colson's posts showed how upset she was at losing Marsh as an assistant.
"Excuse me?! We’re grieving, have some 🤬 respect!" Colson replied to Reese's aforementioned 'W.' post.
This prompted a response from Reese, who wrote, "Sorry but your time is UP. It’s our turn! I’ll send you some tissue tho sister girl unless you want to come join this side too🤭".
For what it's worth, Colson is a free agent and could therefore join Reese in Chicago as soon as this offseason.
"Lmaoo u just pissed me off so bad with this 😂😒," Colson replied.
The vibes seem to be sky-high in Chicago right about now.