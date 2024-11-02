New Chicago Sky Coach Had Advice For Angel Reese Before Getting Hired
The Chicago Sky have found their next head coach.
Just a few hours after Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile reported that "The Sky are targeting [Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler] Marsh — who has been praised for his player-development skills, specifically his work with three-time MVP A’ja Wilson — after losing out in the sweepstakes for White," her words came to fruition, as the Sky have hired Marsh to lead their Sky franchise in 2025.
Marsh was among the most respected assistant coaches in the league and certainly knows what winning in the WNBA requires after spending the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces (two of which included them winning the WNBA Championship).
In the wake of this hiring news, some of Marsh's past X posts about Angel Reese and the Sky as a team have resurfaced.
"Drastic difference in AR footwork when patient vs. when rushed. Been on point today. Keep feeding her," Marsh wrote on January 14, 2024.
Given this was while Reese was still on the LSU Tigers, it's clear Reese's new head coach has been watching her for a while.
Marsh also posted about the Sky's young core back in June, writing, "Future of the Sky is in good hands. Young, tough & don’t give af about anybody’s opinions other than their own. Gotta respect it."
Given that Reese made her frustration about the Sky's front office firing Teresa Weatherspoon evident, it will be interesting to see how she receives news of this new hiring.