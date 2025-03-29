Angel Reese Hints at Disrespectful NC State Coach Photo After LSU NCAA Tournament Win
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team produced an impressive 80-73 win over the NC State Wolfpack on March 28, which has sent Kim Mulkey's squad to their third consecutive Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
While any NCAA Tournament victory is sweet, this one might have meant a little more to LSU — or at least to one of the program's most notable alumni.
In addition to this being a showdown between two SEC teams who are very familiar with each other, Chicago Sky superstar and former LSU icon Angel Reese has a more personal vendetta against NC State; particularly with the program's head coach Wes Moore.
Earlier this year, Moore took a photo posing and smiling alongside a NC State fan holding a sign up that read, "Angel Reese Stinks". This caused a lot of outrage among Reese's fans, with one reason being that she was no longer playing college basketball by the time the photo was taken.
Reese had several cryptic X posts soon after this photo went viral, although none of them addressed it directly. However, once her alma mater emerged victorious against Moore's team on March 28, Reese sent a blunt message on social media.
"Oh & that win was personal. THANK YA #📸🫵🏽🤮," Reese wrote right after the NCAA Tournament game ended.
While Reese didn't cite Moore's photo specifically, the wording and the camera emoji have fans feeling certain that's what she's referring to.
Reese has got to be feeling great that her Tigers squad allowed her to get the last laugh on the unnecessary disrespect Moore showed her by condoning that poster.