Angel Reese-Isabelle Harrison Scuffle Didn't Come Out of Nowhere

Toronto Tempo veteran forward Isabelle Harrison was ejected from her team's June 14 game against the Chicago Sky after she grabbed and threw Angel Reese to the ground while the two were battling in the paint.

And there were several indicators that this scuffle was the culmination of something that had been brewing between these two, rather than an isolated, impersonal incident.

Status alert: Isabelle Harrison has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for taking down Angel Reese.pic.twitter.com/ymDiPvncqd — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 14, 2026

Why the Angel Reese-Isabelle Harrison Clash Hinted at Deeper History

Important context to understand is that Reese and Harrison were both on the Chicago Sky in 2024. Harrison had signed with the Sky in 2023 but then missed that entire season because of a knee injury.

She was likely expecting to start for the team once she returned in 2024, until Chicago drafted Angel Reese (who plays the same position as Harrison) with the No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Not to mention that there had been reported locker room tension among the Sky during that 2024 campaign. There's no way to know whether the dynamic between Reese and Harrison played a role, but there had been reports that Reese's preferential treatment by head coach Teresa Weatherspoon factored into Weatherspoon losing the trust of the Sky's locker room.

Reese also spoke about not having veterans on the Sky showing her the ropes during her rookie season after the fact, which further suggests past discord between her and Harrison.

Then there's what happened during the Dream-Tempo game, both before and after the actual ejection. Reese and Harrison had been going at it all game, not just battling in the paint but doing things after the whistle to try to get under each other's skin, such as swatting the ball out of each other's hands.

The full Izzy Harrison and Angel Reese match up throughout the game which led to Izzy getting ejectedpic.twitter.com/YLrjUVePnE — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 14, 2026

Granted, this is sometimes seen between competitors who have no history as teammates. But since Harrison and Reese were on the same team for a year and all the other context, this felt more significant than common on-court competition.

Perhaps most telling of all was Reese's emotional reaction after the play. Again, there's no way of knowing why Reese appeared to be on the verge of tears. But since she has been involved in several on-court altercations over her three WNBA seasons and never looked this emotional afterwards, this suggests that what happened cut deeper for Reese than these moments usually do, for one reason or another.

Angel Reese on the verge of tears after that hard foul pic.twitter.com/ljCrsf1vfN — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 14, 2026

Perhaps Reese or Harrison will speak about this at some point. Perhaps not. Either way, all of this context suggests there's more to their scuffle than it initially appeared.