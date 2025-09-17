Angel Reese Keeps Rebounding Hater Receipt For Chicago Sky Season Reflection

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a rollercoaster 2025 WNBA season in every sense of the word.

On the court, Reese got off to a brutal start to her second WNBA campaign, as her field goal percentage and overall impact on Chicago's offense were negligible during the first few games of the season. But once she turned that around about 10 games in, she played like one of the league's elite forwards from there on out, en route to leading the league in rebounds per game (she has 12.6, and the second-most was A'ja Wilson's 10.2).

Then there's everything that took place off the court. While there wasn't much to speak of regarding this for most of the season, scathing comments Reese made about the Sky organization when speaking with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune earlier this month set the women's basketball community ablaze and have created a ton of fallout from Reese's teammates, head coach, and front office in the ensuing weeks.

This chatter has died down considerably since the Sky's season ended. Yet, Reese's future in Chicago remains uncertain.

Angel Reese Cites Hater's Rebounding Prediction In Sky Season Reflection

However, Reese's cloudy Sky future didn't keep her from offering a heartfelt reflection about her second WNBA season on social media on September 17.

Her post was captioned, "YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning."

YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons. You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning. ♾️ pic.twitter.com/UB0cFnUJRV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 17, 2025

The video's content specifically focuses on Reese grabbing difficult rebounds during her WNBA career, and ends with it noting she's the 2025 WNBA Rebounds Leader.

And the video's audio is pulled from a fan's comment during a live chat room on X back on March 10, 2024. The "fan" can be heard saying, "I said, in the league, in the WNBA, Angel is not out-rebounding anybody. She's not out-rebounding people that are her size. At 6'3"... She ain't gonna out-rebound Nia Coffey! We're not finna do this, bro. She's not even finna out-rebound Monique Billings, and I hate the way Monique Billings plays f****** basketball."

Reese had clearly heard this take (that has aged like milk) and has seemingly used it as motivation to find historic success as a rebounder during her first two WNBA campaigns.

