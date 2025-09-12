Tyler Marsh's Cryptic 1-Word Message on Angel Reese's Sky Future Speaks Volumes

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is not playing in her team's September 11 game against the New York Liberty, which marks the final regular season contest Chicago has in 2025.

While injury reports say that Reese is missing the game with back issues, many aren't buying this, and instead believe that Reese's absence from the court is a byproduct of everything that has happened between her and the Sky organization over the past eight days.

This started when Reese had scathing criticism about the franchise and several key pieces of its personnel when speaking with the Chicago Tribune for a September 3 article. While the 23-year-old did apologize for her comments, her teammates' reaction to what she said has many thinking that Reese is now alienated from the team to some degree, which is ultimately the reason why she hasn't played since the night that article was released.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With each passing day, it feels more and more like the bridge between Reese and the Sky organization has been burned, and it's now perhaps inevitable that Reese has played her last game with the franchise.

Tyler Marsh Drops One-Word Comment About Angel Reese's Chicago Sky Future

One of the things that Reese said in the aforementioned article was that first-year head coach, Tyler Marsh, needed to coach the team harder.

While Marsh isn't the type of guy to call his player out publicly for what she said (which is perhaps exactly what Reese was alluding to), a one-word response Marsh had when asked about Reese's future with the Sky before Thursday's game says a lot.

Chris Kwiecinski of FOX 32 News made an X post on September 11 that read, "Angel Reese is OUT tonight vs. the Liberty. Her focus now turns to the offseason.



"When asked if Reese has a future in Chicago, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said: 'Sure.'"

While Marsh saying, "sure," was technically an affirmative response, he certainly could have said a lot more if he wanted to reassure the media (and Reese) that he wanted her back for the 2026 campaign.

There's no question that Reese is an extremely talented player. In fact, she's the Sky's best player by far. But if the organization sees her as a problem in the locker room, that will likely be enough to convince them to trade her this winter, especially because they could likely get a solid return for the two-time WNBA All-Star forward.

