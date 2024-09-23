Angel Reese Makes Bold WNBA Playoffs Prediction
All four of yesterday's WNBA playoff matchups caused a lot of excitement. While not all of the games ended up being close and the home team emerged victorious in all four, a full slate of elite basketball between the WNBA's eight best teams was more than enough to satisfy women's basketball fans.
One WNBA superstar who seemed to enjoy the action was Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. While the Sky didn't make the playoffs, Reese would not have been able to play even if they had, given how she suffered a stress fracture in her wrist against the Los Angeles Sparks on September 6 and needed surgery as a result.
The 22-year-old former LSU Tigers standout posted a video of her watching yesterday's Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty game on her Instagram story.
"We will make the playoffs next year!!" Reese captioned the video.
While them doing so remains to be seen, they certainly have a great core of players (Reese, fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, and guard Chennedy Carter) with which to build around.
Yet, given the deficient depth the rest of Chicago's roster has, they'll likely need to add some impact players in free agency (specifically wing players who can shoot three-pointers with consistency and play solid defense) and have another successful WNBA Draft next season to take that next step into playoff contention.
What's for sure is that Angel Reese has solidified herself as one of the league's most elite post players, and has a bright future in Chicago for as long as she decides to stay there.