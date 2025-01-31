Angel Reese Meets 'Biggest Goal in Life' With Awesome Birthday Gift for Her Mom
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has done a fantastic job with her Unapologetically Angel show, which was announced back in August.
Not only has she been delivering episodes every Thursday, but she has brought in an eclectic mix of special guests that dominate their respective industries and always facilitate interesting conversations, not to mention more than a few viral moments.
This is surely why Unapologetically Angel was selected as one of the Best New Shows of 2024 by Spotify Podcasts in December.
And Reese has kept this momentum going in 2025. Her January 30 episode featured her mom (who is also named Angel) as a special guest. One awesome moment in the episode has taken social media by storm.
As Reese was handing her mom a cake for her birthday, Reese said, "You said that if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire... so your mortgage today has been paid."
This caused Reese's mom to nearly drop the cake she was being handed.
"Today your mortgage has been paid. You ain't got to worry about your mortgage no more, and if you want to still work and keep yourself busy," Reese added.
Reese's mom appeared to be on the verge of tears. The two continued speaking, with Reese saying that she's going to buy a house in Chicago next year, and that her mom can stay with her whenever she wants.
Then Reese's mom broke down in tears completely. Then Reese sang happy birthday for her before adding, "That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you, and pay your mortgage or whatever you wanted for you not to work."
Nobody can ever say that Angel Reese didn't take care of her own.