Angel Reese Sends Inspirational Message After Receiving Spotify Podcast Honor
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has a knack for keeping her fans entertained.
This has been proven numerous times on the court, such as when Reese helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA National Championship by being a dominant paint presence and then kept that same dominance when she entered the WNBA in 2024.
Basketball success aside, perhaps the biggest asset for Reese's superstardom is how she attracts and maintains attention off of the court. There's no better example of this than her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, which was announced in August and has been releasing new episodes every Thursday since debuting in September.
It seems that at least one clip or conversation within all 13 episodes to this point has gone extremely viral, which has allowed Reese's podcast to thrive. And Reese received her flowers for its success on Wednesday when Spotify Podcasts announced "Unapologetically Angel" has been selected as one of the Best New Shows of 2024.
The "Unapologetically Angel" podcast's X account made a post about this achievement with the caption, "Unapologetically Angel has been selected as a Best New Show of 2024! 💝 @spotifypodcasts
"Y’all are THE BEST! Can’t wait to show everyone what 2025 has in store! 👑".
Reese then replied to this by writing, "Don’t ever let anybody tell you what you shouldn’t do! Set your goals & chase your dreams! You can do anything you put your mind to! 😇 #LIMITLESS".
It's cool to see how Reese bet on herself with this podcast, and her doing so has already proven to be an extremely wise choice.