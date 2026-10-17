Angel Reese, Natalie Nakase Disagree on Dream Star’s Scoreless WNBA Finals 2nd Half

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese produced a fantastic first half in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 14 points on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting from the field and looked like the best player on the court.

This did not continue in the second half. Reese didn't score a point in the final two quarters, going 0-for-3 from the field and committing three turnovers. Atlanta lost their lead down the stretch and ultimately lost the game 68-64, giving Golden State a 1-0 lead in the finals series.

Reese spoke with the media after the game and was asked what the Valkyries did to limit her shot attempts in the second half.

"I don't think they really did anything. Maybe that was just on me. I wasn't aggressive enough with the ball, and trying to get the ball, and get to my spots. So definitely gonna do a better job of that next game," Reese said.

Angel Reese on if the Valkyries did anything to limit her shot attempts in the 2nd half:



"I don't think they really did anything ... I wasn't aggressive enough." pic.twitter.com/bE83DogyvN — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) October 17, 2026

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase didn't agree with Reese's take. She was asked about the adjustments her team made against Reese in the second half and praised Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere, who guarded Reese for much of that half.

"I thought [Amihere] did a fantastic job with that matchup [on Angel]. LA had great energy; again, she was kind of our insight with this game plan, and so you could tell there was a lot of confidence in her matchup," Nakase said.

"[Amihere] was really key tonight for our success," she added, per the WNBA's YouTube channel.

Angel Reese Contact Raised Eyebrows During WNBA Finals

The bottom line is that the Valkyries won Game 1. However, there were some questionable plays involving Reese that could have become a bigger story of the Dream took this WNBA Finals game.

Reese, who received some criticism for what Sophie Cunningham called "dangerous" plays in the WNBA Semifinals, seemed to hit Gabby Williams in the face while the two were going after a ball in the second half. Reese was called for a common foul, but some fans thought the play warranted a closer look to see whether it was a flagrant.

Reese also hit Valkyries star Veronica Burton on the head while Burton went for a layup in the second half. No foul was called on this play, which could have loomed large because Reese was one foul away from fouling out.

I'm sorry but the fact that none of these were reviewed is criminal.



Angel Reese on back to back possessions hits Gabby in the face on offense but what is more egregious is right before that Burton takes a shot and after Angel flys by and totally takes her out.



Direct Contact… pic.twitter.com/MsX1szvq40 — Paddocast Sports (@PaddocastSports) October 17, 2026

But none of this matters now, as the Valkyries are surely just glad they escaped Game 1 with a huge win.