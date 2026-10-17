Dream's Ugly Record Against Valkyries Comes With Important WNBA Finals Caveat

The Atlanta Dream left a lot to be desired when facing the Golden State Valkyries during the 2026 WNBA regular season.

Golden State went 3-0 against Atlanta in their season series. These teams played each other two straight times, on June 24 and June 26. Both games were at the Valkyries' Chase Center (which is where Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is taking place on Saturday), and both ended in Valkyries victories.

The first was a 77-66 win for Golden State and the second was a 78-75 victory.

The third Valkyries vs. Dream game came about a week later, on July 4. This game was at the Atlanta Dream's home court, but that didn't produce a different result. Golden State won that contest 88-83.

What's more, the 74.7 points per game that Atlanta scored during these three games was their lowest points per game against an opposing team during the season.

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Golden State had the league's best defense by far this season, and Atlanta wasn't the only offense to struggle against them.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) and Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) fight for the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it still shows that the Valkyries had Atlanta's number during the regular season. While that isn't ideal for the Dream, there is reason to suggest that the WNBA Finals should be a different story

Atlanta Dream are a Different Team Since Those Valkyries Defeats

For one, these two teams haven't played in over three months. That's an extremely long time in the course of a season, and both squads are a lot different from where they were at around the midpoint of the regular season.

The Dream, specifically, looks like a completely different team on the court. And much of this is owed to them adding veteran DeWanna Bonner, who has been the exact sort of veteran leader that Atlanta needed alongside their crop of young stars.

And Atlanta's record has proven this. They are 10-0 in games Bonner has played since signing her at the end of August, and are clearly peeking at the perfect time.

That's not to say the Valkyries aren't. After all, both of these teams swept their WNBA semifinal opponents (who have won the past four WNBA championships combined) and are firing on all cylinders.

But the Dream's past struggles against the Valkyries aren't a clear indication that they're going to struggle against them in this upcoming series. Although the Valkyries still might have something to say about that.