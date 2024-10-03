Angel Reese Owes Shaquille O'Neal A Lot Of Money
It is well documented that Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal have an excellent relationship with one another.
Not only are they both former LSU Tigers, but Shaq has taken Reese under his wing in the business world. His first move upon being named the president of basketball was to sign Reese — which resulted in a new shoe and apparel collection that arrived on the market faster than the licensed merchandise of any other rookie.
They have also praised each other's respective skill sets numerous times off the court, and Reese's dominance in the paint somewhat resembles Shaq when he was in his prime (minus the dunking).
It's also clear that Reese and Shaq aren't averse to teasing or joking around with one another. And this was shown again during a moment between them two that surfaced on Wednesday and is going viral on social media.
On Reese's Instagram story Wednesday, she posted a selfie video of her and Shaq at what appears to be some sort of basketball event.
"$100,000 if you make this shot," Reese says to Shaq.
Shaq doesn't say anything in response. Rather, he steps up to the free throw line, dribbles twice, and puts a shot up.
It hit nothing but net.
The video's caption wrote, "i guess i owe him 100k 😭 @shaq".
There's no way to know whether Reese will end up paying O'Neal the money she now owes him. She clearly didn't seem too upset about it, which suggests that Shaq won't press her too hard about the lost bet. Then again, perhaps $100,000 is nothing to these two superstars.